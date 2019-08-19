OFFICIAL: Malaysia announce 27 man preliminary squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Malaysia are one of the teams who have already begun their journey towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Harimau Malaya played the first round of Asian Qualifiers against Timor Leste, beating them 12-2 in the process. They have now named their squad to participate in the second round.

Malaysia FA has announced the preliminary 27-man squad to take part in the Jordan friendly and in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. However, four men will be sent home from the squad before the qualifying matches against Indonesia and United Arab Emirates.

Returning to National Team setup is midfielder Brendan Gan, who has been from the camp since 2016, having picked up an ACL injury while on international duty. Nevertheless, head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has kept most of the squad intact which took part in a 12-2 thrashing of Timor Leste.

Here is the Malaysia squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in full-

Goalkeepers: Farizal Marlias, Hafizul Hakim, Ifwat Akmal

Defenders: Adam Nor Azlin, La’vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim, Matthew Davies, Syahmi Safari, Irfan Zakaria, Dominic Tan

Midfielders: Syamer Kutty Abba, Brendan Gan, Nor Azam Azih, Faiz Nasir, Akram Mahinan, Danial Amier Norhisham

Forwards: Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid, Syafiq Ahmad, Hazwan Bakri, Shahrel Fikri, J. Partinban, Mohamadou Sumareh, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Jafri Firdaus Chew, Hadin Azman,