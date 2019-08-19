Injury blow for Vietnam & Hanoi FC as Doan Van Hau to miss Thailand match and AFC Cup 2019 inter-zone semifinals

Hanoi FC left-back Doan Van Hau is set to miss Vietnam national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener next month after picking up an injury.

“The injury situation of Van Hau is determined to be a fairly serious on the right knee. It is expected it will take 4-5 weeks for him to get back to training and competition,” Hanoi FC confirmed.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Becamex Binh Duong (Pape Omar Faye 61′)

This means that the defender will be absent from key fixtures for his club as well as the national team.

Vietnam are scheduled to face Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5 in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifier second round campaign.

Vietnam are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers along with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, but will only play their second fixture on October 10 when they host Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Hanoi FC are scheduled to face Turkmenistan champions Altyn Asyr FC in the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zonal Play-Off Semifinals with the first leg scheduled to be played on Tuesday and the second leg slated for August 27.

V.League defending champions Hanoi had defeated local rivals Becamex Binh Duong 2-0 on aggregate in the ASEAN Zonal Finals to reach the inter-zonal play-off semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019.

“Hopefully, the commitment and hard work of the medical team will help Van Hau recover and return to action sooner than expected,” the club said.