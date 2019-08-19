Brazil-born striker Elkeson included in China PR squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Guangzhou Evergrande’s Brazil-born striker Elkeson is set to become the first player without Chinese heritage to represent the China PR national football team.

This is after the 30-year-old was named in China head coach Marcello Lippi’s preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round fixtures starting next month.

This is the first time that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have called up a player of non-Chinese heritage. However, Beijing Guoan’s English-born Nico Yennaris (a.k.a. Li Ke), who’s mother is of Chinese origin, had represented Team Dragon in a friendly against Philippines in June 2019.

Could naturalised players make China a football powerhouse?

Elkeson, meanwhile, is eligible to play for China due to the fact that he is yet to represent his country of birth Brazil and has been plying his trade in China since 2013 helping him get a Chinese nationality.

According to The AFC.com, both Elkeson and Yennaris are part of Lippi’s pool of players registered with the continental football body for the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup.

China are in Group A of the joint-qualifiers along with Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam. They will play their opening match of the qualification campaign against Maldives in Male on September 10 before facing Guam at home on October 10.

The Chinese have only made a single appearance at the World Cup — all the way back in 2002.