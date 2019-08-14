Indonesia boss Simon McMenemy announces 24-member squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Indonesia have called up an initial 24-man strong squad for a training camp to be held at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting next month.

Scottish coach Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia will begin their preparations for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on August 21 ahead of September’s qualification matches against Malaysia and Thailand.

Timnas are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers alongside Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates and will open their campaign against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 following by a game against Thailand on September 10.

“We have decided to call up 24 players for the training camp after discussions with my assistants and after watching several matches in the Liga 1 this season. We have looked for players who can be role models and can carry out instructions and play in the system that we want to implement,” McMenemy said.

“Our first two matches in the World Cup Qualifiers are local derbies against ASEAN sides. And the key here is how we can master and control our emotions. It is important for us not to concede goals. Keeping clean sheets is very important in these first two matches and we should be concentrated 100 per cent for the full 90 minutes,” the Indonesia head coach said.

The 41-year-old tactician also expects the Indonesian fans to have a huge impact in these games. “I know how it is to play in a packed Gelora Bung Karno Stadium and the atmosphere immediately has an effect. We cannot expect to win with only the players’ abilities. For that, we also need the support of the supporters. Together, we hope to win the first two matches,” the Scot said.

24 players called up by Indonesia ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Awan Setho, Angga Saputra

Defenders: Ricky Fajrin, Hansamu Yama, Otavio Dutra, Yanto Basna, Yustinus Paew, Johan Alfarizi, Andika Wijaya, Victor Igbonefo

Midfielders: Andik Vermansah, Evan Dimas, Rizky Pora, Manahati Lestusen, Rizky Pellu, Stefano Lilipaly, Zulfiandi, Irfan Jaya, Irfan Bachdim, Greg Nwokolo

Forwards: Ferdinand Sinaga, Beto Goncalves, Osas Saha