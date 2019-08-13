Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin wants to win every game in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin is confident that the War Elephants can go far in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will begin next month.

Thailand are in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they have the company of three other ASEAN sides — Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia — as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Only the winners from each of the eight groups in the second round as well as four best runners-up will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers. But, Chanathip is optimistic of Changsuek’s chances.

“My aim is to help the national team top Group G. I want to win every game in the group,” said attacking midfielder Chanathip (via Bangkok Post).

China 0-1 Thailand – Chanathip goal

Chanathip plies his trade in Japan’s J1 League for Consadole Sapporo and helped his side hold Urawa Red Diamonds to a 1-1 draw in the league on Saturday. Consadole are currently seventh in the Japanese top division with 32 points from 22 matches and are 16 points adrift of league leaders FC Tokyo.

The 25-year-old is set to be the most important member of new Thailand head coach Akira Nishino’s squad as they look to qualify for the World Cup for the very first time in history. And, Chanathip is hoping to learn new things from the tactician who guided Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“No matter who is the coach of the national team, we have to learn from him. We have to adapt ourselves to his tactics,” the former Muangthong United star said.

Thailand will open their qualification campaign against Vietnam at home on September 5 followed by an away fixture against Indonesia on September 10.