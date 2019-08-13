Sirisak Yodyardthai to assist Thailand head coach Akira Nishino during 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Reports

Former Thailand national team interim coach Sirisak Yodyardthai is reportedly set to assist new Thailand head coach Akira Nishino during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Sirisak had taken charge of the War Elephants after a demoralising 4-1 defeat to India in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener last January and helped the team reach the Round of 16 of the continental championship where they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to China PR.

50-year-old Sirisak was also in charge of the Thai national team at the China Cup 2019 where they defeated hosts China 1-0 as well as the King’s Cup 2019 where they finished a disappointing fourth losing to both Vietnam and India 1-0.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-0 China PR – Supachai Jaided (31′)

Changsuek are scheduled to open their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers against Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5 followed by a trip to Jakarta to face Indonesia on September 10.

And SMMSport are reporting that the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have decided to bring in Sirisak and former Thailand U-19 coach Anurak Srikerd to assist Japanese tactician Nishino during the first two qualifiers fixture.

It is being reported that the performance of the duo will be assessed during the two matches and a decision regarding whether to keep them with the senior team or the U-23 team, who are preparing for the Southeast Asian Games 2019 and AFC U23 Championship 2020, will be taken later.

Former Japan boss Nishino, who took over the reins of the Thai national team last month, is also in charge of the Thailand U-23s.