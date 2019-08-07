Iraq dealt huge blow as FIFA denies them permission to play matches at home in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Reports coming out of Iraq suggest that Iraq could be playing their home matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at a neutral venue following FIFA orders.

A letter floating in the social media reportedly from FIFA, dated July 26, 2019 and addressed to the Iraqi Football Association (IFA), orders Iraq to “select a neutral ‘home’ venue outside its territory for all the preliminary competition matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

Iraq are pitted in Group C of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round along with IR Iran, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Bahrain. They are scheduled to play Bahrain in their opener away on September 5 before facing Hong Kong in a home match on October 10.

However, FIFA’s stand could come as a huge blow for the country’s World Cup Qualifiers campaign as they will be forced to play their home games away from their supporters thousands of miles away from home.

“Please be informed that the FIFA Council’s decision of 16 March 2018 confirmed that FIFA official matches could not be held in Iraq unless a risk assessment by FIFA allows this temporarily explicitly. This is not the case at present. The security risk remains high and has deteriorated rather than improved,” the letter from FIFA acting deputy secretary general Mattias Grafstrom read.

However, Iraqi football writer Hassanin Mubarak has suggested that the latest decision from FIFA is contradictory to the statements made by FIFA president Gianni Infantino last year when he said three cities in Iraq will be allowed to host international matches.

“In these three cities (Erbil, Basra and Karbala), international matches will be allowed to play as far as FIFA is concerned. Obviously, the competition organiser in this case, the AFC, will have to take their own decision in the respect as well, but for FIFA, it will be fine,” he had said.

Moreover, Iraq are at the moment hosting the 9th WAFF Championship 2019 involving nine teams — hosts Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Palestine and Lebanon — at the Karbala International Stadium and Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil.

Iraqi FA had reportedly recommended Barsa as the host city for their World Cup Qualifiers matches.