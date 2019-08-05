FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

India head coach Igor Stimac picks 35 players for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers training camp

India national football team head coach Igor Stimac has named a 35-member probables list for the preparatory camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers are in Group E of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round along with AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and South Asian neighbours Bangladesh.

Stimac’s side will begin their campaign against Oman in Guwahati on September 5 before facing Asian champions Qatar in Doha five days later on September 10.

India will assemble for the camp in Goa that will start on August 20.

India had recently finished fourth in the four-team Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 that they hosted in July losing to both Tajikistan and DPR Korea while earning a draw against Syria.

India’s 35-member probables list for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai.

Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

