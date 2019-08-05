China PR include two overseas stars in 50-man list for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Reports

China PR national team have reportedly included two overseas-born stars in a 50-member shortlist for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers beginning next month.

According to reports in Chinese media, China head coach Marcelo Lippi has decided to include Nico Yennaris and Elkeson among the players who are being considered for the national team for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

26-year-old former Arsenal player Yennaris, who represented England at the youth level, has already made two appearances for China in international friendlies after receiving Chinese citizenship.

According to Chinese media, CFA have submitted a squad list including more than 50 players as players available for the 2022 World Cup qualifying AFC 2nd round, which is set to kick off in September. Elkeson &Nico Yennaris are in the list. When will Elkeson make his China debut? pic.twitter.com/S0T1m1qQ6i — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Guangzhou Evergrande forward Elkeson is among the group of Brazilians who have recently applied for the Chinese passport via naturalisation. And it looks like the Chinese Football Association are confident the process will be completed in time for the World Cup Qualifiers starting September.

Elkeson’s club teammates Aloisio Goncalves, Ricardo Goulart, Fernandinho Henrique and Alan Carvalho — all from Brazil — have also reportedly applied for the citizenship with the objective of playing for the national team.

Could naturalised players make China a football powerhouse?

It is reported that as many 10 players in the 50-man list are from Chinese Super League runners-up Guangzhou while Team Dragon captain Zheng Zhi is the oldest to be included at the age of 39.

China are in Group A of the World Cup Qualifiers along with Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam. Lippi’s men will open their campaign against Maldives away from home on September 5 and will then face Guam on October 10.