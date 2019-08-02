Malaysia to play Jordan friendly this month ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia national football team will face Jordan in a friendly match later this month as part of their final preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men will face Jordan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on August 30, just days before they begin their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers Round 2 campaign.

“Harimau Malaya squad led by Tan Cheng Hoe will meet Jordan (World no. 99th) on August 30, 2019 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil ahead of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers against Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 5 and 10 September,” Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a tweet.

Malaysia lwn Jordan Skuad Harimau Malaya kendalian Tan Cheng Hoe akan bertemu Jordan (ranking ke-99 dunia) pada 30 Ogos 2019 di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil menjelang aksi Kelayakan Piala Dunia 2022/Piala Asia 2023 bertemu Indonesia & UAE, 5 & 10 September.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/G3VU8PfNCM — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 1, 2019

While Jordan are 99th in the FIFA World Rankings, Malaysia are 159th.

The Malaysian Tigers are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers along with UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. They will travel to face Indonesia on September 5 before hosting UAE on September 10. They will then play Vietnam away on October 10.