After Thailand, Vietnam now postpone league fixtures to help 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers preparation

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have postponed a round of V.League fixtures to help the Vietnam national team prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

After a meeting with the Vietnam Professional Football, the organisers of the V.League, the VFF have decided to move as many as 23 games which were originally scheduled to be held on August 30, 31 and September 1 to September 15.

The Vietnamese squad are set to travel to Thailand to face the War Elephants in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers opener on September 5. Indonesia, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates are the other sides featuring in Group G.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

The Football Association of Thailand had also decided to move a round of Thai League fixtures before the qualifier to a later date to make sure that the Thai national team players are not exhausted by the time they take on the Golden Dragons.

Vietnam, coached by South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo, will begin their 10-day training camp on August 26, a day after Round 22 of V.League.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinalists’ second match in the World Cup Qualifiers only takes place in October when they face Malaysia October 10 before taking on another ASEAN opposition in the form of Indonesia on October 15.