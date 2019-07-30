Saudi Arabia announce Herve Renard as new head coach ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Saudi Arabia Football Federation has named former Morocco boss Herve Renard as their new head coach ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Renard, 50 years of age, had recently resigned from his post with the Moroccan national team after the side were eliminated from the 2019 African Cup of Nations by minnows Benin.

The two teams had met in the Round of 16 of the AFCON, but it was Benin who progressed with a penalty shootout victory after the score had remained 1-1 after extra time at Cairo.

Heureux de démarrer une nouvelle aventure en Arabie Saoudite sur un nouveau continent ! Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent ! pic.twitter.com/AcoyND9kxb — Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) July 29, 2019

“Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent,” the French tactician tweeted on Monday. “The choice was made on a great name, capable of bringing something extra to Saudi football,” Saudi FF official Yasser Almisehal commented on the appointment.

The Green Falcons are in Group D of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers along with Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen and Singapore. They will open their campaign against Yemen in an away fixture on September 10 before hosting Singapore at home on October 10.

أول مدرب في التاريخ يحقق كأس أفريقيا مع منتخبين مختلفين 🔝

عاد بمنتخب المغرب إلى نهائيات كأس العالم بعد غياب 20 عام 🌟

قفز بمنتخب المغرب من التصنيف 80 إلى 41 📊 نقدّم لكم إيرڤي رينارد مدرب المنتخب الوطني الجديد ⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/sf8qIuLl6v — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) July 29, 2019

A former defender, Renard has managed several national sides in Africa including Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco and Zambia who he guided to an AFCON title in 2015. He has also managed in Vietnamese club football with Song Da Nam Dinh FC back in 2004.

He was being considered for various national team vacancies in Asia including by IR Iran and United Arab Emirates.