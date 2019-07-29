Myanmar set up friendly match with Asian giants China PR ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

ASEAN outfit Myanmar have set up a friendly match with Asian football giants China PR ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in September.

Myanmar are in Group F of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers along with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Mongolia. Meanwhile, China are placed in Group A with Syria, Philippines, Guam and Maldives.

Myanmar will open their campaign against Mongolia on September 5 before facing former Asian champions Japan on September 10.

The friendly scheduled to be held at the Xianghe National Football Training Centre in Langfang, China will take place days before the first qualifiers match on August 30.

It is being reported that the Myanmar Football Federation and the Chinese Football Association have agreed to hold the match behind closed doors without spectators.

Myanmar are preparing for the World Cup Qualifiers under their new head coach Miodrag Radulovic who joined the Asian Lions from Lebanon in April. They had defeated Singapore 2-1 in a friendly match in June under the Montenegrin coach.

China, coached by Marcello Lippi, will open their World Cup qualification campaign against Maldives away from home on September 10 before taking on Guam at home on October 10.