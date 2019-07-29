IR Iran’s proposed friendly match with Bangladesh before 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers cancelled

IR Iran were hoping to meet Bangladesh in a friendly match to aid their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

However, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have now confirmed that the proposed friendly match will not be held owing to scheduling issues between the two federations.

Marc Wilmots’ Iran are to face Hong Kong in Group C of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 10 before facing Southeast Asian opponents Cambodia in Tehran on September 10.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, defeated Laos 1-0 on aggregate in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers and are pooled with Oman, India, Afghanistan and AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar in Group E. They will face Afghanistan in an away match on September 10.

And the two sides were hoping to arrange a friendly match on September 5.

But BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said that the friendly will not go ahead. “It is now confirmed that we are not going to play a friendly against Iran as the two federations couldn’t match a common schedule. We are now looking for new available options,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day also said that it would be for the better if they avoided a friendly with Asia’s top-ranked side at the moment. “They are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings while we still want to try to progress in ranking. Bangladesh (ranked 182th) will also want to try to get FIFA points so if all our games are against strong teams and we can’t beat them we won’t move up but down,” Day said.

Both the teams are now looking at other options for a friendly match before they begin the World Cup qualification campaign.