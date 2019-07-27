Thai League matches postponed to help Thailand prepare for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener against Vietnam

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have postponed one round of Thai League 1 and 2 fixtures to give Thailand a better chance to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Thai League 1 matches are scheduled to run till August 25 meaning that newly-appointed head coach Akira Nishino will have less than 10 days to prepare his players for the World Cup Qualifiers opener against Vietnam slated for September 5.

The War Elephants host Vietnam at home in their opener of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers before travelling to face Indonesia on September 10. Malaysia and United Arab Emirates are the two other sides in Thailand’s group.

FAT revealed that the former Japan national team head coach had requested the association to postpone one round of matches in the domestic league in order to not tire the players attending the national team camp.

“All Thai League 1 and 2 matches scheduled to be played on August 21 have been postponed to October 2. However, the matches slated for the weekend of August 25-26 will be played as scheduled. The clubs have been advised to release their national team players for training one day after their respective league games,” FAT deputy secretary-general Patit Supapong was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“Nishino was worried that some of the leading clubs like True Bangkok United, Buriram United and Chiang Rai United have to play as many as eight matches in the month of August, which could take a toll on the players’ fitness. The coach will be attending some matches and will select a squad of 30 probables early August. The final line-up will be announced later,” the FAT official added.