IR Iran to face Bangladesh in friendly match days before 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener – Reports

IR Iran national football team are hoping to face Bangladesh in a friendly match on September 5, just days before their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener.

Marc Wilmots’ Iran will travel to face Hong Kong in Group C of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 10 before facing Southeast Asian opponents Cambodia in Tehran on September 10.

However, they are hoping to fit in a friendly encounter with Bangladesh on September 5, five days before the Hong Kong clash, to be played in Doha, Qatar where the team will be based at.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-2 IR Iran – Sardar Azmoun(69′)

Bangladesh, meanwhile, defeated Laos 1-0 on aggregate in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers and are pooled with Oman, India, Afghanistan and AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar in Group E. They will face Afghanistan in an away match on September 10.

According to Tehran Times, the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the Bangladesh Football Federation are negotiating the schedule of the preparatory match.

Iran are the top-ranked national team in Asia sitting 20th in the FIFA World Rankings while Bangladesh are ranked 183rd.

Winners of each of the eight groups as well as four best runners-up will progress to the third and final round of the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar as well as to the Asian Cup to be held in China in 2023.

The next best 24 teams from the second round will compete for the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team Asian Cup in a separate qualifiers event.