New Thailand head coach Akira Nishino reveals the three players who will be key to his squad

Newly-appointed Thailand national team head coach Akira Nishino will barely have 10 days to prepare his side before they face Vietnam in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The War Elephants are scheduled to clash with the Golden Dragons in the opening match of Group G on September 5 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok before facing Indonesia five days later in an away fixture.

Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also are part of Thailand’s group in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers which will run until June 2020.

Nishino, who took Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, will turn to strong personalities in order to galvanise the squad and the Japanese tactician has revealed the three players he hope will be crucial to his reign.

China 0-1 Thailand – Chanathip goal

And they are Chanathip Songkrasin of Consadole Sapporo, Theerathon Bunmathan of Yokohama F. Marinos and Thitipan Puangjan of Oita Trinita — the Thai trio who ply their trade in the J1 League, the top flight of Japanese football.

“Playing in the J.League proves that the three players have potential. I expect that they will be my main players for the Thailand national team,” Nishino said (via Bangkok Post).

“Regarding the other players, I want to watch them play and see their performances. The most important thing for players of the national team is that they must have spirit and dignity to play for their country,” the 64-year-old said.