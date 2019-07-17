Fans go crazy as four ASEAN countries are drawn in same FIFA World Cup Qualifying group

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw took place today, July 17, in the AFC House, Malaysia. As forty teams got drawn against each other, some were put alongside a familiar unit. Here’s how the social media reacted when they found out that ASEAN rivals Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia have been put in the same group.

As far as uncanny events go, the entire footballing fraternity of Asia witnessed one, when Tim Cahill picked Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam one after the other for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The four Southeast Asia giants were all put in Group G by the Australian football legend, much to the delight of the dignitaries present.

As a result, these four ASEAN sides will now face each other, and UAE, during a ten-month long ordeal, which will see each team play against the other twice. Furthermore, the second round of the qualification process will kick off with a tasty encounter, when Southeast Asia’s top side, Vietnam, faces its closest competitor, Thailand.

Witnessing the draw, ASEAN fans could not believe what was happening. And some quickly rushed on to their machines to let their feelings known. Here are some of the reactions from the same:

Group G 1.

2. Vietnam

3. Thailand

4. Malaysia

5. Indonesia So, AFF or what?#AsianQualifiers #WCQ — 𝗔𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝘇𝘂𝗮𝗻 (@ayshardzn) July 17, 2019

Best Rivalry 🤕😘💪 1. Iran vs Iraq

2. Australia vs Jordan

3. UAE vs Thailand

4. Thailand vs Vietnam (special mention😆)..

5. South Korea vs North Korea

6. Malaysia vs Indonesia — Madhusoodhan acharya🐦 (@ShareTheLove28) July 17, 2019

OMG UAE – VIETNAM – THAILAND – MALAYSIA – INDONESIA — Dương Quốc Khải (@duongquockhai) July 17, 2019

UAE is beatable,

Thailand is beatable,

Vietnam is beatable,

Indonesia is beatable. Am just hoping that the defence step their game up and the strikers are more clinical. Thats all. Please do. I dont think De Paula and Liridon are the sensible players for it — Dominic Lep Ji Jan (@ItsAlifAzizan) July 17, 2019

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand n Vietnam in 1 group, feels as if that group is SEA group… — Ashran (@ash_093) July 17, 2019

Remarkably, out of 40 teams, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam joined the same group … to the merriment of delegates at the draw. — MW (@MW08758848) July 17, 2019

The qualification process will begin in September and will go on until June, with the top two teams from each group progressing further. As such, it is guaranteed that at least one ASEAN side will be present during the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process.