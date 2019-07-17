2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Thailand fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC house today, July 17, 2019. We take a look at who Thailand will face in this phase of qualification along with their schedule.

Among the two best Southeast Asian sides in the world right now, Thailand will hope to put a bad spell behind them by going deep in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The War Elephants were thrown straight into the second round of the qualification process due to a high ranking and have now finally learnt their opponents for the same.

Taking their place in pot three in today’s draw, Thailand were placed against Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and UAE in Group G of the qualifiers. They Southeast Asian giants will now go through a ten-month long process during which they will play each team twice – once on their home soil while once away.

A finish in the top two would send the War Elephants straight through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while also possibly ensuring a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

However, if they finish third and below, Thailand will exit the FIFA World Cup qualifiers but continue their march towards the Asian continental cup.

Thailand fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Thailand vs Vietnam

2. September 10, 2019 -Indonesia vs Thailand

3. October 15, 2019 – Thailand vs UAE

4. November 14, 2019 – Malaysia vs Thailand

5. November 19, 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand

6. March 26, 2020 – Thailand vs Indonesia

7. June 4, 2020 – UAE vs Thailand

8. June 9, 2020 – Thailand vs Malaysia