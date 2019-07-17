2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Vietnam fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Malaysia on Wednesday and the opponents and schedule of the Vietnam national team is now known.

While Vietnam were the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the draw in Pot 2, Thailand and Philippines were in Pot 3. Malaysia and Myanmar were in Pot 4 while Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia found themselves among the lowest-ranked sides of Asia in Pot 5.

Vietnam have been flying high since their extraordinary display at the AFC Asian Cup in January and will be keen to take their form forward here too. However, the Golden Dragons will have to be wary of what lies ahead, as they were drawn in Group G along three of their rivals – Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. UAE completed the group.

Vietnam fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Thailand vs Vietnam

2. October 10, 2019 – Vietnam vs Malaysia

3. October 15, 2019 – Indonesia vs Vietnam

4. November 14, 2019 – Vietnam vs UAE

5. November 19, 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand

6. March 31, 2020 – Malaysia vs Vietnam

7. June 4, 2020 – Vietnam vs Indonesia

8. June 9, 2020 – UAE vs Vietnam