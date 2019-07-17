2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Singapore fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Malaysia on Wednesday and here is the schedule as well as the opponents for the Singapore national team.

Singapore found themselves in Pot 5 for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw and were subsequently drawn into Group D along with some notable teams such as Yemen, Palestine, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia.

A top-two finish would be enough to send Singapore straight into the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It may also ensure their place in 2023 AFC Asian Cup. However, finishing below that would lead to elimination from the World Cup qualifiers.

Singapore fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Singapore vs Yemen

2. September 10, 2019 – Singapore vs Palestine

3. October 10, 2019 – Saudi Arabia vs Singapore

4. October 15, 2019 – Singapore vs Uzbekistan

5. November 19, 2019 – Yemen vs Singapore

6. March 26, 2020 – Palestine vs Singapore

7. March 31, 2020 – Singapore vs Saudi Arabia

8. June 4, 2020 – Uzbekistan vs Singapore