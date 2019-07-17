2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Myanmar fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC house today, July 17, 2019. We take a look at who Myanmar will face in this phase of qualification along with their schedule.

Courtesy of their high rank, Myanmar were one of the sides safe from the firs round of qualification process. However, the Asian Lions have no choice but to go through the second round, since the entire continent has to undertake the process.

As such, the Southeast Asian side were drafted in pot four for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, second round. They are currently ranked 138th in the world and will have to face three higher-ranked teams if they are to make it even further.

Taking their place in pot four in today’s draw, Myanmar were placed against Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Japan in Group F of the qualifiers. They will now go through a ten-month long process during which they will play each team twice – once on their home soil while once away.

A finish in the top two positions would send the Asian Lions through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while also likely ensuring their place in 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Nonetheless, if they finish below the top two spots, Myanmar will exit the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They will, however, continue their march towards the Asian continental cup.

Myanmar fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Mongolia vs Myanmar

2. September 10, 2019 –Myanmar vs Japan

3. October 10, 2019 – Kyrgyz Republic vs Myanmar

4. November 14, 2019 – Myanmar vs Tajikistan

5. November 19, 2019 – Myanmar vs Mongolia

6. March 26, 2020 – Japan vs Myanmar

7. March 31, 2020 – Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic

8. June 9, 2020 – Tajikistan vs Myanmar