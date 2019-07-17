2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Indonesia fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Malaysia on Wednesday and here is the schedule as well as the opponents for the Indonesian national team.

Indonesia find themselves in Pot 5 for the Asian Qualifiers draw, and have now been put in Group G alongside the likes of fellow ASEAN giants Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The draw includes 40 nations, all drawn into eight groups of five teams each. Indonesia find themselves in Pot 3 along with fellow ASEAN nations such as Cambodia and Singapore.

A finish in the top two of their group would send the Indonesians straight through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It may also ensure their place in 2023 AFC Asian Cup. However, finishing below that would lead to elimination from the World Cup qualifiers.

Indonesia fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Indonesia vs Malaysia

2. September 10, 2019 – Indonesia vs Thailand

3. October 10, 2019 – UAE vs Indonesia

4. October 15, 2019 – Indonesia vs Vietnam

5. November 19, 2019 – Malaysia vs Indonesia

6. March 26, 2020 – Thailand vs Indonesia

7. March 31, 2020 – Indonesia vs UAE

8. June 4, 2020 – Vietnam vs Indonesia