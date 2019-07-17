2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Cambodia fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC house today, July 17, 2019. We take a look at who Cambodia will face in this phase of qualification along with their schedule.

The second round draw for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers has finally been made with teams learning their opponents for the year ahead. Cambodia were among the teams present for the draw, after a successful first round qualification.

The Angkor Warriors played South Asian side Pakistan in a two-legged play-off tie, overcoming them by four-one on aggregate. Despite their success, the ASEAN side were thrown into pot five of the qualification process due to their world ranking (169).

Taking their place in pot five in the draw, Cambodia were placed against Hong Kong, Bahrain, Iraq, and IR Iran in Group C of the qualifiers. They will now go through a long process during which they will play each team twice – once home and once away.

A finish in the top two of their group would send the Angkor Warriors straight through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It may also ensure their place in 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

However, if they were to finish below that, Cambodia will be eliminated the FIFA World Cup qualifiers but continue their march towards the Asian continental cup.

Cambodia fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Cambodia vs Hong Kong

2. September 10, 2019 –Cambodia vs Bahrain

3. October 10, 2019 – IR Iran vs Cambodia

4. October 15, 2019 – Cambodia vs Iraq

5. November 19, 2019 – Hong Kong vs Cambodia

6. March 26, 2020 – Bahrain vs Cambodia

7. March 31, 2020 – Cambodia vs IR Iran

8. June 4, 2020 – Iraq vs Cambodia