2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: India fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Malaysia on Wednesday and the opponents and schedule of the Indian national football team is now known.

With new head coach Igor Stimac, India haven’t got off to the greatest of starts, but will hope that the road gets slightly easier for them following the draw.

The draw includes 40 nations, all drawn into eight groups of five teams each. India finds itself in Pot 3 alongside ASEAN nations such as Thailand and Philippines and have been drawn in Group E along with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman and Qatar.

The eight group winners, as well as the four best runners-up, will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as progress to the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to claim the 12 remaining slots in 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China

India fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – India vs Oman

2. September 10, 2019 – Bangladesh vs India

3. October 15, 2019 – India vs Qatar

4. November 14, 2019 – Afghanistan vs India

5. November 19, 2019 – Oman vs India

6. March 26, 2020 – India vs Bangladesh

7. June 4, 2020 – Qatar vs India

8. June 9, 2020 – India vs Afghanistan

*There may some changes in India’s matches against Qatar and Bangladesh, as the former request a swap with the latter in order to avoid a fixture clash with 2020 Copa America.