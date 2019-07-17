2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Malaysia fixtures, opponents revealed

The second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC house today, July 17, 2019. We take a look at who Malaysia will face in this phase of qualification along with their schedule.

A stellar rise in the FIFA rankings saw Malaysia bumped into Pot 4 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw. However, the Harimau Malaya still had to go through the first round of the qualification process.

In the first round, Malaysia faced South East Asian neighbours Timor-Leste in a two-legged knockout tie, with the winner moving to the next round. The 2018 AFF Cup finalists were on top of their game and dispatched the Asian minnows by a twelve-two aggregate.

Taking their place in pot four in today’s draw, Malaysia were placed against Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and UAE in Group G of the qualifiers. They will now go through a ten-month long process during which they will play each team twice – once on their home soil while once away.

A finish in the top two would send the Harimau Malaysia straight through to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while also possibly ensuring their place in 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Nevertheless, if they finish below that, Malaysia will exit the FIFA World Cup qualifiers but continue their march towards the Asian continental cup.

Malaysia fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 5, 2019 – Indonesia vs Malaysia

2. September 10, 2019 –Malaysia vs UAE

3. October 10, 2019 – Vietnam vs Malaysia

4. November 14, 2019 – Malaysia vs Thailand

5. November 19, 2019 – Malaysia vs Indonesia

6. March 26, 2020 – UAE vs Malaysia

7. March 31, 2020 – Malaysia vs Vietnam

8. June 9, 2020 – Thailand vs Malaysia