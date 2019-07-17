2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: Korea Republic fixtures, opponents revealed

Korea Republic’s road to Qatar 2022 has become clearer after the second round draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers was held at the AFC House in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The Taeguk Warriors are the third best team in Asia based on the FIFA World Rankings as they sit in the 37th position below IR Iran (20) and Japan (28). The South Koreans have been pitted in Group H where they will be joined by Lebanon, DPR Korea, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

Korea Republic had a 2018 FIFA World Cup to forget in Russia after they were knocked out in the group stages after finishing behind Sweden and Mexico in their group. However, their only points at the 2018 event came in a historic 2-0 upset of 2014 world champions Germany in the final group match.

The draw pitted 40 nations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia from the ASEAN region, who were drawn into eight groups of five teams each.

While Vietnam were the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the draw in Pot 2, Thailand and Philippines were in Pot 3. Malaysia and Myanmar were in Pot 4 while Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia found themselves among the lowest-ranked sides of Asia in Pot 5.

Korea Republic fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

1. September 10, 2019 – Turkmenistan vs Korea Republic

2. October 10, 2019 – Korea Republic vs Sri Lanka

3. October 15, 2019 – DPR Korea vs Korea Republic

4. November 14, 2019 – Lebanon vs Korea Republic

5. March 26, 2020 – Korea Republic vs Turkmenistan

6. March 31, 2020 – Sri Lanka vs Korea Republic

7. June 4, 2020 – Korea Republic vs DPR Korea

8. June 9, 2020 – Korea Republic vs Lebanon

The second round of the World Cup and Asian Cup joint-qualifiers will commence on September 5, 2019 and conclude on June 9, 2020. The matches in the group stages will be held on an home-and-away basis with each nation playing eight games in total.

The eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as progress to the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to claim the 12 remaining slots in 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China.