LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Round 2 Draw

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers draw will see 40 nations, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Guam, Mongolia and Sri Lanka who progress from the first round, finding their pathways to next edition of world football’s biggest event to be held in Qatar in 2022.

40 nations — Japan, Korea Republic, IR Iran, Australia, Asian champions Qatar, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines included — have been pooled into five pots based on their FIFA World Rankings (issued on June 14, 2019) ahead of the draw.

While Vietnam are the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the draw in Pot 2, Thailand and Philippines are in Pot 3. Malaysia and Myanmar find themselves in Pot 4 while Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia are in Pot 5 among the lowest-ranked sides.

Pots for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers draw

Pot 1: IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Sri Lanka

Teams will be drawn into eight groups of five teams each and the winners as well as four best runners-up will qualify for the Asian Cup and progress to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers Round 2 Draw will take place from 5 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the draw LIVE right here!