40 Asian nations to know their opponents in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round draw

Asia’s top 40 nations will know their road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup as the draw for the second round of the joint-qualifiers will be held at Malaysia on Wednesday.

The draw which will pit 40 nations, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Guam, Mongolia and Sri Lanka who progress from the first round, will take place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 5 PM HKT.

40 nations — Japan, Korea Republic, IR Iran, Australia, Asian champions Qatar, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines — have been pooled into five pots based on their FIFA World Rankings ( issued on June 14, 2019) ahead of the draw.

While Vietnam are the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the draw in Pot 2, Thailand and Philippines are in Pot 3. Malaysia and Myanmar find themselves in Pot 4 while Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia are in Pot 5 among the lowest-ranked sides.

Pots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers draw

Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Sri Lanka

24 hours away to the #AsianQualifiers Round 2 draw! 🤔 Who do you want to be in your group? Tell us! pic.twitter.com/SD46iafW79 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) July 16, 2019

These teams will be drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round which is scheduled to begin on September 5, 2019 and conclude on June 9, 2020. The matches in the group will be held on home-and-away basis with each teams playing eight games in the group stages.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The next best 24 teams from the second stage of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition for the 12 remaining slots in 24-team 2023 Asian Cup.

You can follow the LIVE coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Second Round Draw on FOX Sports Asia starting 4 PM HKT on July 17, 2019.