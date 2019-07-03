Thailand national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers schedule revealed

Thailand national football team might still be without a coach following Akira Nishino’s claims of having not signed a contract with them, but the War Elephants’ path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has become a little more clear.

Thailand are running against time to appoint a new head coach with uncertainty looming over their confirmation of the former Japan boss as their head coach with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers just around the corner.

The War Elephants will join 39 other countries from Asia in the second round of the World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in the month of September this year.

The draw for the groups for the qualification tournament that will last till June 2020 is only to be held on July 17 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 40 teams will be pooled into eight groups of five teams each with all teams playing against each other on home and away basis. Eight group winners and four best second-placed teams will make it to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

But, the Football Association of Thailand have made public some details regarding the fixtures including the date and venue.

So, here’s how Thailand’s fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers look like…

1. September 5, 2019 – Home Fixture – Thailand vs Team from Pot 2 (Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam or Jordan)

2. September 10, 2019 – Away Fixture – Team from Pot 5 (Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam or Sri Lanka) vs Thailand

3. October 15, 2019 – Home Fixture – Thailand vs Team from Pot 1 (IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia or China PR)

4. November 14, 2019 – Away Fixture – Team from Pot 4 (Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait or Malaysia) vs Thailand

5. November 19, 2019 – Away Fixture – Team from Pot 2 (Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam or Jordan) vs Thailand

6. March 26, 2020 – Home Fixture – Thailand vs Team from Pot 5 (Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam or Sri Lanka)

7. June 4, 2020 – Away Fixture – Team from Pot 1 (IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia or China PR) vs Thailand

8. June 9, 2020 – Home Fixture – Thailand vs Team from Pot 4 ((Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait or Malaysia)