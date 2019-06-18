Macau players protest 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers withdrawal by scoring 39 goals in domestic match

Macau Football Association (MFA) had withdrawn their national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ahead of their second leg first round tie against Sri Lanka which was scheduled for June 11.

The officials cited security concerns in sending their players to Colombo where the second leg was to be held, but the national team players had come out strongly against this decision taken when Macau were leading 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg.

The match was cancelled and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had referred the matter to FIFA meaning that the Greens could risk a spot in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers slated to begin in September.

And now, the Macanese footballers have taken their protests to a whole new level — by scoring 39 goals in a single Macau FA Cup match the other day.

AFC Statement: Macau will not travel to Colombo for the #AsianQualifiers Round 1 second-leg match against Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/S5YTu4UAOJ — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) June 10, 2019

The match saw Ka I beat Hang Sai by an incredible scoreline of 21-18 at the Taca de Macau and BBC Sport are reporting that the “players were allowed to score unchallenged and at one stage a goalkeeper got in on the action, running up the pitch to score.”

“It might be that they are not satisfied with the (arrangement) of the World Cup qualifiers, and they just showed their discontent. They had their own way of expressing their thoughts. The club and I as a coach would respect that,” Hang Sai’s coach told Teledifusao de Macau (via BBC).

The Macau FA have said that they will investigate the incident while both the clubs have said that they were unaware of the protest and have launched their own investigations into what transpired during the game.

The Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo was to play host to the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers tie. 250 people were killed in bombings in Sri Lanka in April, but the Football Federation of Sri Lanka had assured all safety for the travelling contingent ahead of the fixture.

(Photos courtesy: Teledifusao de Macau)