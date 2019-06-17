2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round draw to be held in Malaysia on July 17

The draw for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 17.

There were reports earlier that the draw was to be held in Qatar — the host nation of the 2022 World Cup — on the same date. However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have now confirmed that the event will take place in KL.

As many as 40 nations, including Malaysia and Cambodia who were among the six who progressed from the first round held this month, will be drawn into eight groups of five teams for the second round which will be held from September 2019 to June 2020.

Congratulations to 🇧🇩 🇰🇭 🇬🇺 🇲🇾 🇲🇳 for booking their place in the #AsianQualifiers Preliminary Round 2! pic.twitter.com/xMRTOpfpeT — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) June 11, 2019

The seedings for the draw has been based on the latest FIFA World Rankings and the teams will play each other on home and away basis. Eight group winners along with four best runners-up will make it to the Asian Cup proper and third round of World Cup Qualifiers.

Vietnam are highest-ranked ASEAN side in the world rankings and will therefore go into Pot 2 of the second round draw. Thailand and Philippines make Pot 3 while Myanmar and Malaysia are in Pot 4. Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia are in Pot 5.

Pots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers draw

Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

The second leg of the Macau vs Sri Lanka first round qualifiers to be held in Colombo on June 11 was cancelled after Macau refused to send their team citing safety concerns. A decision regarding the outcome of the match is yet to be taken by AFC with Macau winning the first leg 1-0.