2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Seedings confirmed ahead of second round draw

The latest batch of FIFA Rankings were revealed on June 14, 2019, with plenty of teams switching positions. Meanwhile, the ranking reveal also set the seedings for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – AFC Round Two draw.

We now know what the five pots will look like in next month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round draw will look like following the reveal of the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The forty teams through to the second round will be drawn into eight groups of five each. The winners of each group will progress straight to the third round with the four best runners up will joining them.

Meanwhile, the matches will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Once again, the eight group winners and the four best runners up will go through to the main competition. The remaining teams, on the other hand, will either go through to Asian Cup qualifying third or playoff round.

Here’s what the pots for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round draw look like:

Pot 1: Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China PR

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, DPR Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, TBC

The second round draw for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will take place on July 17, 2019, in Doha, Qatar.