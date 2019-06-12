2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cambodia the last team to book second round berth after 2-1 win over Pakistan

Two second-half goals gave Cambodia a 2-1 win over Pakistan and a place in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Cambodia had recorded a 2-0 win over Pakistan in the first leg of the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers on June 6 and progressed to the next stage with a 4-1 aggregate win over the South Asians.

In the away leg played at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Hassan Bashir gave Pakistan the lead from the penalty spot as early as the 13th minute which put the Angkor Warriors under pressure.

FT: PAK 🇵🇰 1 – 2 🇰🇭 CAM (1-4 on aggregate) Cambodia bounce back in the second-half and seal their place in the #AsianQualifiers Round 2 with a 4-1 win on aggregate over Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/gaQI4xe7Za — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) June 11, 2019

The gamer remained in the balance for much of the remainder of the game, but Keo Sokpheng found the equaliser for Cambodia in the 64th minute to make it 1-1 on the day and 3-1 on aggregate.

Cambodia, coached by Keisuke Honda and Felix Dalmas, sealed the result with one minute left to play as Reung Bunheing found the back of the net to make it 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

In doing so, Cambodia became the sixth and final team to progress from the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers. The second round featuring 40 teams from Asia will begin in September 2019 with matches taking place in eight groups of five teams each.

Eight teams who finish top of the group and four best runners-up will progress to the next round. The draw for the second round is slated to be held in Doha on July 17.