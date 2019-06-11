2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Shahrel Fikri hat-trick gives Malaysia commanding win over Timor-Leste

It was a night of goals at the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as Malaysia thrashed Timor-Leste with a 5-1 scoreline on the night, and an emphatic 12-2 scoreline on aggregate.

Rufino Gama 72′; Shahrel Fikri 11′ 17′ 64′ Sumareh 37′ Akhyar 55′ * Malaysia won 12-2 on aggregate & advance to Round 2#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/OmO35WlJ6v — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 11, 2019



The star of the show was undoubtedly Shahrel Fikri, who bagged an impressive hat-trick to ensure his side beat off the challenge of Timor-Leste, who barely showed any signs of life despite their first leg hammering.

The goal fest began as early as the tenth minute for Malaysia, as Fikri wreaked havoc in the Timori back line, and he doubled Malaysia’s advantage with another goal just seven minutes later.

Timor needed a response, and were handed a golden opportunity by Ifwat Akmal in the Malaysian goal, who conceded a penalty in the 29th minute. He saved his own blushes however, by stopping Joao Freitas’ shot from hitting the back of the net.

Malaysia piled on the pressure soon after, and scored once again, this time through Mohamadou Sumareh, who enjoyed a number of chances of his own through the course of the match.

It was 3-0 at the break, but the second half proved much the same, as Malaysia attacked once more, and found their goal ten minutes after half-time as Akhyar Rashid got his name on the scoresheet and showed glimpses of his form from the first leg.

Shahrel Fikri might have thought he had his hat-trick from the penalty spot, but he couldn’t convert as this time it was Aderito Fernandes who stopped the humiliation from getting worse.

Fikri did get his hat-trick soon after however, after firing a low drive past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box and making it 5-0 on the night.

A consolation goal from Rufino Gama was all Timor-Leste could manage by the end of the game, and an embarrassing 12-2 aggregate scoreline leaves them red-faced following this FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

(Image courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)