2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bangladesh send Laos packing after goalless draw in second leg

Bangladesh progressed to the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers after holding Laos to a goalless draw at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Midfielder Robiul Hassan had scored the only goal in the 71st minute for Bangladesh when the two teams had met on June 6 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane in the first leg.

And that proved to be the difference between the two sides over the two legs as the Bengal Tigers, coached by Jamie Day, progressed at the expense of V Sundramoorthy’s Laos with a 1-0 aggregate win in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

They will now take part in the second round of the joint-qualifiers which will begin on September 2019 and last till June 2020. 40 teams from across the continent will be pitted into eight groups in the second round.

The eight group winners along with four best runners-up will advance to third round. The draw for the second round group stages is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Bangladesh have finished last in a group featuring Australia, Jordan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan in the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers collecting just one point from their eight matches.