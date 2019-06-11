2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brunei comeback falls short as Mongolia progress despite 2-1 defeat

Brunei Darussalam went crashing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite recording a 2-1 win over Mongolia in their second leg tie at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begwan on Tuesday.

Brunei had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mongolia in the first leg held at MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar on June 6, but produced a spirited comeback in the second leg in front of their own supporters.

Razimie Ramlli gave the Brunei national team an early lead in the fourth minute giving them belief that they can turn the tie around and progress as one of the six teams from the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

28-year-old Ramlli once again was on target in the 37th minute as the Brunei DPMM FC striker pulled his side level in the tie cancelling out goals by Norjmoo Tsedenbal and Naranbold Nyam-Osor from the first leg held last week.

But Mongolia captain Tsedenbal, who had scored the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, once again struck for his side from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit.

That goal proved to be the difference between the two sides as Mongolia progressed thanks to a 3-2 aggregate score despite the defeat on the day. They will now await to see which teams they will draw in the second round during the draw to be held in Qatar on July 17.

(Photo courtesy: The AFC)