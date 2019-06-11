LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Timor-Leste vs Malaysia

Malaysia national team will face Timor-Leste in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Malaysia have already registered a 7-1 win over Timor-Leste in the first leg held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 7 and are strong favourites to progress to the second round of the qualifiers.

Safawi Rasid had scored a brace while La’Vere Corbin Ong, Shahrel Fikri, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Faiz Nasir and Akhyar Rashid had also found the back of the net in their 7-1 thumping in front of their supporters.

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers between Malaysia and Timor-Leste will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the game on our Matchday Blog here.

