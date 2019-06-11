2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Jason Cunliffe hattrick helps Guam overturn first-leg deficit and thrash Bhutan 5-0

Bhutan’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers campaign is over after they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Guam at the Guam National Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Bhutan had recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg at their home ground, but where left to rue all the missed chances from that game as Guam ran them ragged in the second leg to become the first team to progress from the first round of the qualifiers.

Bank of Guam Strykers FC forward Jason Cunliffe came up with the goods for the Mataos as he provided the assist for the crucial opening goal and then went on to score a treble himself to ensure a place for his side in the second round.

🇬🇺 Guam qualify for the main WCQ draw after roaring back from a 1-0 deficit last week to win 5-0 over Bhutan. Ultimately the efficiency of both sides was assessed in their home encounters; Bhutan wasted so much on Thursday which always allowed the door open for Guam today. — plasticpitch (@plasticpitch) June 11, 2019

Knowing that they needed to score to stay alive, Guam were the proactive of the two sides and Cunliffe was the first to go close for the hosts when he fired a shot from the left to the side nettings in the 15th minute.

And their efforts were rewarded in the 24th minute when Cunliffe played Isiah Lagutang through on goal and the full-back made no mistake as he fired the ball into the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Guam went onto double the lead and more importantly take the lead on aggregate three minutes later when 35-year-old Cunliffe took full advantage of a miscommunication between Bhutan goalkeeper Kinzang Gyeltshen and defender Jigme Dorji to make it 2-0 in the second leg.

Unlike the first leg at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan had their work cut out against a solid Guam backline and failed to create any meaningful breakthroughs in the first half as the teams went back to the dressing rooms with the score at 2-0.

There was no respite for the Dragon Boys after the restart as well when Shane Maclolm made it 3-0 to the hosts thanks to further slack defending from the Bhutanese in the 51st minute.

Cunliffe will score his second of the game in the 82nd minute to make it 4-0 when he turned in a corner kick at the far post.

The veteran will soon have his hattrick, once again turning in a cross with ease, as he ensured Guam will be one of the 40 nations who will await their fate when the draw for the second round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers take place in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

