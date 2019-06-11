FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bangladesh vs Laos live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Bangladesh are set to take on Laos in the second leg of the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Bangladesh won the first leg 1-0 while Laos failed to register a single goal throughout the match.

Bangladesh went on to win the first match against Laos and took everyone by surprise. Despite several attempts at counter-attack, Laos failed to pierce through their opponent’s defence.

Bangladesh certainly looked like a stronger side but they still need to add a couple of goals at home. They will have to ensure that Laos don’t have easy chances at scoring goals.

It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can capitalise on their momentum from the last game and register an early goal. In that case, they will be successful in creating more pressure over the guests. Will they have an easy way to Round 2 of World Cup Qualifiers or Can Laos turn this match in their favour?

When to watch?

The match between Bangladesh vs Laos will take place on June 11, and kicks-off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

