FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Timor-Leste vs Malaysia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Timor-Leste is set to take on Malaysia in the second leg of the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Malaysia won the first leg 7-1 as Timor-Leste could only manage to score one goal.

Owing to the aggregate score, it is almost impossible for Timor-Leste to bag a spot in the second round of World Cup qualifiers which will begin in September.

Amongst the 10 teams that are competing in 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Malaysia registered the biggest victory in the first leg. They will look to continue that momentum going into tomorrow’s match.

Timor-Leste head coach Norio Tsukitate believes that the senior players in his team are responsible for their loss in the last game. As per Tsukitate, these players often resort to drinking rather than practising.

Considering the amount of internal conflict and lack of discipline, it is not difficult to predict the team’s fate in their upcoming encounter.

When to watch?

The match between Timor-Leste vs Malaysia will take place on June 6, and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

