FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brunei Darussalam vs Mongolia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Brunei Darussalam is set to take on Mongolia in the second leg of the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Mongolia won the first leg 2-0 as Brunei Darussalam struggled to score a single game throughout the game.

In the current FIFA Rankings, Brunei Darussalam stands at Rank 194 whereas Mongolia are ranked at No. 187. Their last match did not include nine key players but Mongolia went on to register a convenient win. ‘

If Mongolia happen to score a goal tomorrow, they will ensure their qualification to the second round. Since Brunei Darussalam do not have any away goals, they will have to score at least two goals tomorrow in order to have a shot at the second round.

Round 2 of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will start in September. Can the hosts turn this match in their favour against all odds? Or will Mongolia find an easy way to the next round?

When to watch?

The match between Brunei Darussalam and Mongolia will take place on June 11, and kicks-off at 8:15 PM HKT.

The Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The match between Mongolia and Brunei will be streamed LIVE on FOX Sports Asia via Mycujoo.