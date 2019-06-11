FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Guam vs Bhutan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After facing defeat in the first leg, Guam are set to host Bhutan tomorrow for the second leg of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The latter hold a 1-0 lead (aggregate) so far.

Bhutan are currently ranked at No. 186 in the FIFA rankings whereas Guam are placed at the 193rd position. In their last encounter, Bhutan didn’t concede and ensured that their hosts have no advantage with an away goal.

In tomorrow’s match, Bhutan will look to replicate the exact score in order to move to the second round of qualifiers. Guam, on the other hand, will have to score at least two goals at home if they wish to have a fighting chance for survival in the qualifiers.

The second round of World Cup Qualifiers are set to begin in September 2019. Although Bhutan has better chances of winning their place in Round 2, their guests may pull off a surprise in their upcoming encounter.

When to watch?

The match between Guam and Bhutan will take place on June 11, and kicks-off at 1:15 PM HKT.

The Guam National Football Stadium in United States territory of Guam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

