Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Bangladesh vs Laos

Bangladesh will be looking to get the job done when they face Laos in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Robiul Hasan had scored in the 71st minute to give Bangladesh a 1-0 win over the Southeast Asians at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on June 6 and the Bengal Tigers will be hoping to avoid a defeat against the Laotians to book a place in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Bangladesh vs Laos in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.