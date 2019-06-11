Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Pakistan vs Cambodia

Cambodia will be hoping to avoid a comeback from Pakistan when the two sides meet in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The Angkor Warriors, managed by Japan legend Keisuke Honda and Argentine coach Felix Dalams, had recorded a 2-0 win over the South Asians in the first leg held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on June 6 with goals coming from 16-year-old Sieng Chanthea and Kouch Sokumpheak.

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Pakistan vs Cambodia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 00:00 AM HKT (June 12).