Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Timor-Leste vs Malaysia

Timor-Leste will be just hoping to avoid another major embarrassment when they face Malaysia in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Harimau Malaya had demolished their ASEAN neighbours Timor-Leste 7-1 in the first leg held at the Bukit Jalil on June 7 with Safawi Rasid scoring a brace and Shahrel Fikri, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, La’Vere Corbin Ong, Faiz Nasir and Akhyar Rashid all finding the back of the net once.

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Timor-Leste vs Malaysia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.

(This LIVE stream of Timor-Leste vs Malaysia match will only be available for viewing in Timor-Leste)