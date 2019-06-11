Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Brunei Darussalam vs Mongolia

Brunei Darussalam will have a mountain to climb as they host Mongolia in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asians lost 2-0 to their opponents in the first leg held at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar on June 6 with the Mongolian goals coming from their captain Tsedenbal Norjmoo in the ninth minute and Naranbold Nyam-Osor in the 68th minute.

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Brunei Darussalam vs Mongolia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.