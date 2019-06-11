Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Guam vs Bhutan

Bhutan will travel to the town of Dededo to face Guam in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Guam FA National Training Center on Tuesday.

Hosts Guam will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and progress to the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September 2019.

A 35th-minute goal from Bhutanese midfielder Tshering Dorji in the first leg is currently the difference between the two sides after what was a very open game between the two sides in Bhutan’s capital city.<

12 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — who are ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with winners of each of the six ties making the next stage.

That will make 40 teams in the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into eight groups of five to play home-and-away matches spanning from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. The draw for the second round is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar on July 17.

Guam vs Bhutan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 1:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.