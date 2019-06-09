2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia, Cambodia to get World Rankings boost after wins in first leg

Malaysia and Cambodia could gain massively in the FIFA World Rankings following their wins in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round last week.

According to FootyRankings, Malaysia national team under Tan Cheng Hoe are set to rise six places in the rankings to sit at 161st in the world while Cambodia will gain three positions to claim the 170th place.

FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualification

🇲🇾 Malaysia 7-1 Timor Leste 🇹🇱 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇲🇾 999.14 (+ 10.38)

🇹🇱 889.33 (- 10.38) Rankings after match :

🇲🇾 161 (+ 6)

🇹🇱 199 (- 6) — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 9, 2019

Malaysia’s huge 7-1 win against Timor-Leste at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 7 helped them gain 10.38 points to improve their rankings while Timor-Leste will fall six places to 199th in the world.

Meanwhile, Cambodia gained 10.60 points after their 2-0 win over Pakistan at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium to become world no. 170 while Pakistan remain at 201st for the moment.

FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualification

🇰🇭 Cambodia 2-0 Pakistan 🇵🇰 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇰🇭 977.84 (+ 10.60)

🇵🇰 876.91 (- 10.60) Rankings after match :

🇰🇭 170 (+ 3)

🇵🇰 201 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 9, 2019

Elsewhere, Southeast Asian side Laos will fall four places to 188th after their 1-0 defeat to Bangladesh in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualification

🇱🇦 Laos 0-1 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇱🇦 911.82 (- 12.87)

🇧🇩 922.18 (+ 12.87) Rankings after match :

🇱🇦 188 (- 4)

🇧🇩 186 (+ 1) — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 9, 2019

Brunei Darussalam will also fall five places to go joint 199th with Timor-Leste after their 2-0 defeat to Mongolia. Bhutan’s 1-0 win over Guam means that the Dragon Boys gain a couple of places to reach 184th while Guam fall five ranks to 197th.

Meanwhile, Macau will gain a place to take up the 182nd place while Sri Lanka, who they defeated 1-0, will remain in the 202nd spot as the lowest-ranked team in Asia.