Players drinking alcohol and not training! – Timor-Leste coach explains 7-1 loss to Malaysia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Timor-Leste head coach Norio Tsukitate has explained that the absence of senior players in the squad led to his side’s 7-1 defeat to Malaysia in the first round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this week.

Malaysia had ran Timor-Leste ragged at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday as Safawi Rasid scored twice while La’Vere Corbin Ong, Shahrel Fikri, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Faiz Nasir and Akhyar Rasid scored one each to kill the tie off in the first leg itself.

However, after the defeat, Timor-Leste’s Japanese coach had an unconventional reason for his team’s underwhelming performance in the first leg as he revealed that he had to rely on young players for the game as the more experienced of the players were not in a condition to play due to their unhealthy lifestyle!

Corbin-Ong 12′ Shahrel Fikri 23′ Norshahrul Idlan 43′ Safawi Rasid 45′ 59′ Faiz Nasir 78′ Akhyar Rashid 89′; J.Pedro 52′

“It was a very difficult situation because around 25 [senior] players stopped training and the domestic league season is only for five to six months. After that, they do nothing… they just drink whiskey, alcohol and (attend) no training,” said Tsukitate (via Bernama) after the game.

“So, the senior players’ condition is very difficult, I cannot have them in the squad, that’s why I chose these young players, but after this match, I think our chances for the next round is 99 per cent finished,” said Tsukitate who has previously coached Bhutan and Laos national teams.

The 59-year-old also admitted that his young players found it difficult to match the pace of Harimau Malaya. “In the domestic league, they played bette — more high level, more pressure and more good passes. But against Malaysia, they cannot play that way. I hope they have learned something in the match and will show a better performance in the second match,” he said

The second leg of the tie will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 11.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)